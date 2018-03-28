Ranking Top 10 Small Forwards in Magic History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best small forwards in Magic history. Evaluations were based on a variety of factors, including statistics, individual accolades and impact on winning. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Matt Barnes

Barnes bounced around the league quite a bit during his NBA career. In all, he played for nine different teams, a few in which he had two separate stints with. One of his brief stops was in Orlando where he was known as the Magic’s primary defensive stopper. Perhaps his most memorable moment with the Magic came against the Lakers when he tried to get Kobe Bryant to flinch during an in-bounds play but Bryant didn’t react as intended.