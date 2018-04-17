Ranking NBA's Best Small Forwards in 2017-18

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the NBA's best small forwards in 2017-18. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Honorable Mentions

Harrison Barnes – His second season in Dallas was very much like his first. Among all small forwards this season, he ranked first in post-up scoring and second in isolation.

Robert Covington – When we compile the greatest undrafted players in NBA history years from now, Covington is almost a lock to rank in the top 10 of that list.

Josh Richardson – He averaged career highs across the board (points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks). But perhaps most impressive about J-Rich is his tenacious defense.

Otto Porter Jr. – He has become one of the league’s premier 3-point shooters (44 percent this season). You just can’t help but wonder how much more productive he’d be if he was the No. 1 option on a team.