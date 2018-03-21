Ranking Top 10 Shooting Guards in Magic History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best shooting guards in Magic history. Evaluations were based on a variety of factors, including statistics, individual accolades and impact on winning. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Courtney Lee

Lee had a solid rookie year in Orlando before getting shipped to New Jersey as part of the Vince Carter trade. His best performance came in Game 2 of the Magic’s 2009 First Round playoff series against the Sixers when he scored 24 points. Many wonder if he would have been traded following Orlando’s deep postseason run if he had converted on that potential game-winning layup in Game 2 of the Finals. Although their Magic tenures were short-lived, Cuttino Mobley and Ron Mercer were also considered when you factor in their statistical averages with the team. Jerry Reynolds is also a worthy candidate for this list.