Ranking NBA's Best Shooting Guards in 2017-18

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the NBA's best shooting guards in 2017-18.

Honorable Mentions

Lou Williams – What he accomplished this season, his 13th in the NBA, is astounding. To go from being a run-of-the-mill supporting cast member to a guy who averaged 22.6 points per game is truly unreal.

Jrue Holiday – Many had said in the past that Holiday is a two-guard in a point guard’s body. Well, New Orleans put this to the test and the results were extremely favorable. Holiday flourished playing alongside Rajon Rondo, averaging a career high in scoring and rebounding.

J.J. Redick – Last offseason when Redick was deliberating which team he should sign with, many felt Philadelphia would be a good fit. For those on board with this judgment, you nailed it. Redick averaged a career high in scoring and gave the Sixers the veteran presence they so desperately needed.

Gary Harris – The trading of Donovan Mitchell, their draft selection last June, may come back to haunt Denver in the future. But, in all fairness to the Nuggets, Harris is also a very good player who averaged a career high in scoring this season.

Jonathon Simmons – Once a G League tryout hopeful, Simmons has blossomed into a very dependable NBA pro. He shined bright for the Magic this season.

Tim Hardaway Jr. – The devastating injury to Kristaps Porzingis was obviously the top storyline in New York this season. But, not everything was gloomy for the rebuilding Knicks. The rise of Trey Burke and a career year from Hardaway was very encouraging.

Bogdan Bogdanovic – The Kings may have something exciting brewing with their young and developing backcourt. De’Aaron Fox and Bogdanovic both had solid rookie seasons with the latter shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range.