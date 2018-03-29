Ranking Top 10 Power Forwards in Magic History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best power forwards in Magic history. Evaluations were based on a variety of factors, including statistics, individual accolades and impact on winning. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Glen Davis

When Dwight Howard was lost for the season in 2012 due to a back injury, Davis stepped up and helped the Magic clinch their sixth straight playoff berth. He was solid in Orlando’s First Round postseason series against Indiana, too, scoring in double figures in all five games. The next season, “Big Baby” got off to a tremendous start before dislocating his shoulder in late December and then breaking his foot a month later.