Ranking NBA's Best Power Forwards in 2017-18

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the NBA's best power forwards in 2017-18. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Tied #10 Lauri Markkanen

Very rarely do the “sellers” in a blockbuster trade win a deal. Usually, the best player that’s included in the trade goes on to have the greatest impact. But every so often, that doesn’t turn out to be the case. While the Timberwolves are probably very happy with Jimmy Butler, as they should be considering he helped them end their playoff drought, the Bulls must be ecstatic with what they got in return for the perennial All-Star. Though Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn were both limited this season due to injuries, Markkanen had a splendid rookie campaign. He became the fastest player in NBA history to make 100 3-pointers.