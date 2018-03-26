Ranking Top 10 Point Guards in Magic History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best point guards in Magic history. Evaluations were based on a variety of factors, including statistics, individual accolades and impact on winning. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Jason Williams

J-Will turned heads during his early NBA years with his jaw-dropping passing and all-around wizardry, rivaling Pete Maravich. While past his prime, Williams turned back the clock a few times while with the Magic with some electrifying plays. More importantly, though, he was a solid backup to Jameer Nelson during the 2009-10 season. That year, he helped Orlando advance to the conference finals. Another worthy candidate for this list is D.J. Augustin, who is one of the franchise's all-time best 3-point shooting point guards.