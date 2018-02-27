Ranking NBA's 10 Best European Players So Far in 2017-18

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best European players so far in 2017-18. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Lauri Markkanen

It was a toss-up for No. 10 between Markkanen and Rudy Gobert, who’s been solid since returning from a knee injury. However, becoming the fastest player in league history to make 100 3-pointers was enough of an accomplishment for Markkanen to place 10th on this list. He also joined Dirk Nowitzki as the only 7-footers in NBA history to sink eight threes in a game. Other European players that deserve recognition include: Nikola Mirotic, Dario Saric, Tomas Satoransky, Jusuf Nurkic, Mario Hezonja, Pau Gasol, Enes Kanter, Nowitzki, Ricky Rubio, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Bojan Bogdanovic.