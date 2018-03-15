Ranking Top 10 Centers in Magic History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best centers in Magic history. Evaluations were based on a variety of factors, including statistics, individual accolades and impact on winning. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Ben Wallace

It wasn’t until he arrived in Detroit that Wallace would transform into a perennial All-Star and one of the best defenders in NBA history. Before joining the Pistons, though, Wallace was a solid role player with the Magic for one season. Part of the 1999-00 “Heart and Hustle” team, Wallace started in 81 games and averaged 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.