Ranking NBA's Best Centers in 2017-18

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the NBA's best centers in 2017-18. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Honorable Mentions

DeAndre Jordan – It was certainly an adjustment playing without Chris Paul (and Blake Griffin for the second half of the year). DJ’s five-year streak of leading the league in field goal percentage was snapped. But, he was solid, nonetheless, finishing second in both dunks and rebounds.

Marc Gasol – The Grizzlies, who missed the playoffs for the first time since 2010, are clearly trying to get younger and more athletic. Where Gasol, who shot just 42 percent from the field this season, fits with this team moving forward remains to be seen.

Dwight Howard – A seemingly more motivated (and healthier) Howard had his best statistical year in a while. He became the second player (Kevin Love is other) since the 1981-82 season to have a 30-30 game, tallying 32 points and 30 rebounds in a game against the Nets in March.

Brook Lopez – The change of scenery coincided with a change in expectation. For years, Lopez was the Nets’ No. 1 scoring option. With the Lakers, he was merely a role player (and an expiring contract).

Steven Adams – You can certainly argue that OKC’s Big Three was more of a Big Four considering Adams had a huge impact for the Thunder. He averaged career highs in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage and steals.

Enes Kanter – He and Kristaps Porzingis jelled nicely before Porzingis’ devastating injury. A great offensive rebounder and a smooth low-post scorer, Kanter averaged a double-double.