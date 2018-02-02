Ranking NBA's Best Centers So Far in 2017-18

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best centers in the NBA so far this season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Honorable Mentions

Rudy Gobert – It’s been another injury-plagued season for Gobert, who missed a lot of time earlier in the year because of knee trouble. He’s still one of the best rim protectors in the game, though.

Clint Capela – It’s a real treat for a mobile and athletic big man to play alongside two of the best playmakers in the game in James Harden and Chris Paul. On his own merits, though, Capela has outstanding hands and is ultra-efficient around the basket.

Steven Adams – Adams is averaging career highs across the board, and he’s shooting an incredible 63 percent from the field. He’s adjusted playing with Paul George and Carmelo Anthony extremely well.

Hassan Whiteside – Whiteside missed some time earlier in the year with a knee injury, and he’s slowly getting back into a rhythm. He hasn’t protected the rim like we’ve seen in recent years, however.

DeAndre Jordan – Jordan’s name continues to come up in trade rumors almost daily. Nonetheless, he’s currently the league leader in field goal percentage and he’s been tremendous on the boards.

Dwight Howard – Statistically, this has been Howard’s best season since his first year with the Rockets. But, it’s also clear that he's somewhat of an antique because his style of play doesn't quite match today's NBA big man standards.