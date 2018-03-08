Ranking 10 Greatest NBA Players Who Played Into Their 40s

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best players who played into their 40s.

To be eligible for this list, the player had to be at least 40 when his final season began. So for example, Michael Jordan, who turned 40 in February of his last NBA season with the Wizards, did not qualify for this list. The players were ranked based on how they performed throughout their entire careers, not just how they performed after they turned 40.

Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Kevin Willis

Willis shares the record for most seasons played in the NBA with Robert Parish and Kevin Garnett. In all, he played 21 seasons and in that time he recorded 16,000 career points and 11,000 career rebounds. Willis, who was an All-Star in 1992 and won a championship in 2003, retired as the second oldest player in league history. He was 44 when he hung up his sneaks, one year younger than when Nat Hickey called it quits.