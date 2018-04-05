Ranking 10 Best 3-Point Shooters in Magic History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best 3-point shooters in Magic history. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Mike Miller

Miller was named the 2000-01 Rookie of the Year largely because of his dependable outside shooting. He shot nearly 41 percent from downtown that season and made at least four threes in nine games that year. Many years later while playing for the Heat, Miller delivered one of the greatest 3-point performances in NBA history when he drilled seven of his eight 3-point attempts in Game 5 of the Finals against the Thunder.