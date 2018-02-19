Ranking 10 Greatest 3-Point Shooters in NBA History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the greatest 3-point shooters in NBA history. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Steve Kerr

Maybe it’s not a coincidence that today’s top two outside shooters are coached by one of the game’s all-time great 3-point specialists. Perhaps when Kerr was helping the Bulls and Spurs win championships, he envisioned how a splurge of 3-point shooting can change the way the game is played. Kerr was the most reliable role player of his generation when it came to 3-point shooting. He shot better than 50 percent from beyond the arc a remarkable four times throughout his career, and in 1997 he won the 3-point shooting contest.