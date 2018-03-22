Postgame Report: Magic vs. Sixers

ORLANDO – The surging, playoff-bound Philadelphia 76ers are proving, at long last, the wisdom in waiting on young stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons to heal completely from early injuries and mature as players.

The Orlando Magic, who were sans prized rookie Jonathan Isaac again on Thursday because of a foot injury, are hopeful they find themselves in a similar spot in due time after showing patience with their own prospect.

Embiid scored 17 points and Simmons narrowly missed his 10th triple-double of the season on Thursday as Philadelphia repeatedly got into the heart of the Orlando defense and coasted to a 118-98 defeat of the Magic at the Amway Center.

Orlando (21-51) was without four key players – including the 6-foot-11, 222-pound Isaac, who missed the game with a strained left foot – and it had little chance against Philadelphia (41-30). Out of the playoffs since 2012, the surging Sixers have now won five straight and they pulled within a game of idle Cleveland for the third seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

As for the Magic, they are fighting now to find motivation and head coach Frank Vogel verbally tore into his team at halftime for not responding to a Philadelphia avalanche of points in the first half. Orlando saw a 14-12 lead devolve into a 56-39 deficit after the 76ers ripped off a 44-25 burst over the first and second quarters.

``Our guys have played with great effort and energy and on-the-court integrity throughout much of this stretch of the season where we’ve been out of it. We started the game that way (on Thursday), but I thought we gave in and relented when they made their run,’’ Vogel fumed. ``That’s why I raised my voice at halftime and I thought we played with more integrity in the second half and more competitive spirit.’’

The Magic certainly could have used the long-armed Isaac – arguably their best defensive player in the 25 games he’s appeared in thus far – against a Philadelphia team that shot 47.2 percent from the floor and drilled 15 3-pointers. The Sixers carved the Magic defense up for seven layups and six dunks in the first half alone, and by the third quarter they pushed the lead to as much as 35 points. Orlando did play better late in the night, getting within 17 points behind the play of its reserves.

``The message was clear halftime – to not relent and go out there with fight after halftime,’’ said Magic forward Wes Iwundu, who started and contributed eight points, three rebounds and three assists. ``Philly is a good team and you’ve got to bring it every possession against a team like that. They’re fighting for a good spot in the playoffs and we’re fighting to build culture. We have something to play for at the end of the day and we have to keep getting better.’’

Isaac, the No. 6 pick from last June’s NBA Draft, had 10 points, five rebounds, five steals, two blocks and two 3-pointers in Tuesday’s loss to Toronto. However, the dazzling performance came at a cost as he strained his left foot and was unable to play on Thursday. The rookie, who missed 41 games from mid-November to early-March, said he could have played Thursday through the mild foot injury, but he praised the Magic for holding him out so as to make sure he’s fully healthy.

``I feel like I could still play right now, and I could use my foot, but it’s something you’ve got to take care of as soon as it happens,’’ said Isaac, who has averaged 5.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals in 25 games (eight starts) this season. ``I felt really good (in Tuesday’s game) and I don’t think this is going to slow me down at all. I’ll be just as comfortable (when he returns), and I’ll try to keep getting more comfortable with each game.’’

Philadelphia took a similar approach with Embiid, Simmons and current rookie Markelle Fultz with injuries. Embiid, a first-time all-star this season, didn’t play at all in his first two seasons in the NBA, while Simmons – the leading candidate to win this season’s Rookie of the Year award – didn’t play last season after being the No. 1 pick in 2016. Fultz, the No. 1 pick from last June, has spent this entire season rehabilitating a right shoulder injury.

``With young players, after you have had them for a while, you have to identify what their ceiling is and figure out what they can be,’’ Vogel said of Philly’s building. ``(The 76ers have) done that with several cornerstone players who could be franchise players even before they were (franchise players). They kept doing that until they found two (in Embiid and Simmons) that they could build around.’’

On Thursday, Embiid made six of 11 shots and grabbed nine rebounds in just three quarters of work. Simmons also didn’t play in the fourth quarter for a second straight night, finishing with 11 rebounds, 10 assists and six points. Simmons, who is zero-of-10 from 3-point range on the season, made three baskets on Thursday – with two of them being dunks.

Rodney Purvis, who was recently signed to a second 10-day contract, led the Magic with 19 points and three 3-pointers.

``I was just trying to bring a lot of energy on the defensive end and create something on the offensive end,’’ said Purvis, who has been one of the top-10 scorers in the G League for the Lakeland Magic all season. ``My teammates found me in good spots and I was able to make some shots today.’’

Reserve center Bismack Biyombo scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Aaron Gordon gave the Magic 10 points and 11 rebounds. Orlando shot just 40.7 percent from the floor but hit 10 of 33 3-pointers.

Nikola Vucevic made just three of 11 shots and scored seven points in 22 minutes. Mario Hezonja started in place of Isaac and scored nine points.

Ersan Ilyasova led the Sixers with 18 points by making seven of 11 shots and three of four 3-pointers.

On Friday, Magic CEO Alex Martins, Biyombo and Gordon, Magic Dancers and Magic staffers will join UnitedHealthcare employees to support Second Harvest Bank of Central Florida’s Hi-Five Kids Program and assemble 12,500 packs for underserved children in Central Florida. It is the sixth straight year that the Magic will be taking part in the event.

On Saturday, the Magic will see a familiar face when point guard Elfrid Payton returns to the Amway Center with the Phoenix Suns. Payton played for the Magic for 3½ seasons prior to being traded on Feb. 8. In 44 games with the Magic this season, Payton averaged 13 points, 6.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 52 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from 3-point range. In his 16 games with the Suns since the trade, Payton has averaged 12.9 points, 6.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 45.1 percent from the floor and 22.7 percent from 3-point range.

Down 21 at the half, the Magic saw the deficit swell to as much as 35 points midway through the third quarter. With Philly ahead 95-65 after three periods, Sixers coach Brett Brown pulled his starters for the night and gave them the fourth quarter off.

Orlando got smashed defensively in the first half by Philadelphia’s dynamic and diverse offense. The Sixers got to the rim for seven layups and six dunks and also drilled five 3-pointers in the first half for a commanding 72-49 lead at intermission.

Despite the Magic being far out of the chase for a playoff spot, Vogel said he will continue to hold players accountable for their actions and effort. He expects the squad to continue to take pride in its play while trying to build something lasting for the future.

``Raise your voice, yank people out, sit them down and challenge them to respond,’’ Vogel said of ways he will continue to hold the team accountable over the final 10 games of the regular season. ``We’ve all got to understand that this is the message postgame – part of changing who we’ve been for the last six years or however long these guys have been here … part of changing a losing culture is not giving in and not relenting in situations where the other team’s kicking your butt. So, to me, it was a good opportunity to challenge these guys and call something out that’s been an issue for us.’’

