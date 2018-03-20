Postgame Report: Magic vs. Raptors

ORLANDO – From his courtside seat at the Amway Center on Tuesday night, newly inducted Orlando Magic Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady was within shouting distance of the home team’s bench.

Forgive Magic head coach Frank Vogel if he was a slight bit tempted to put McGrady – statistically the most lethal scorer in franchise history – into the game in the fourth quarter to jump-start an Orlando offense missing plenty of key cogs.

Offensively sound most of the night in building leads of 10 and 11 points in the second and third quarters, Orlando’s shooting and ball movement hit a wall in the fourth quarter. When the Magic missed their first 11 shots and turned the ball over four times in the first 7:26 of the final period, it allowed the Toronto Raptors to zoom into the lead and escape with a 93-86 victory at the Amway Center.

Orlando (21-50) nailed 47.9 percent of its shots in the game’s first three quarters, but it missed 14 of its first 15 shots to open the final period. East-leading Toronto (53-18) drilled three 3-pointers in the fourth, outscored the Magic 25-10 in the final period and won even though all-star guard DeMar DeRozan (quad bruise) missed the game.

The Magic made just three of 19 shots and turned the ball over five times over the final 12 minutes of the game.

The Raptors came into Tuesday having not lost consecutive games since falling to Golden State and Philadelphia on Jan. 13 and Jan. 15, and that streak continues thanks to the Magic’s meltdown in the fourth. Toronto has won 11 straight road games, a streak that includes a 117-104 win in Orlando on Feb. 28. Additionally, Toronto has won 17 of the last 20 games against the Magic.

Shelvin Mack led the Magic with 17 points, but he made just one of his last eight shots after scoring 14 first-half points. Aaron Gordon chipped in 16 points and six rebounds, while Nikola Vucevic added 15 points and nine boards. Magic rookie Jonathan Isaac had 10 points and five rebounds in 28 minutes.

Kyle Lowry scored 25 points and drilled seven 3-pointers for the Raptors. Serge Ibaka, who spent a portion of last season with the Magic, scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Earlier in the day, Orlando inducted McGrady into the Magic Hall of Fame. McGrady starred for the Magic from 200-04, making four all-star teams and four All-NBA teams while averaging a franchise-best 28.1 points a game while in Orlando.

Said Vogel of McGrady, who he repeatedly had to try and scheme against years earlier: ``He was as difficult as anybody we’ve had to prepare for since I’ve been coaching.’’

Gordon was back in the starting lineup on Tuesday after missing the previous five games. Gordon suffered his second concussion of the season on March 7 when he collided face-first with the shoulder of Los Angeles Lakers’ forward Julius Randle. Gordon was placed into the NBA’s concussion protocol and he wasn’t cleared until Monday when he was allowed to return to practice with his teammates.

Isaac got the eighth start of his rookie season, allowing Magic coach Frank Vogel to fulfill his wish of playing the 6-foot-11 forward alongside of Gordon. One of Orlando’s areas of focus down the stretch, Vogel said, will be playing Gordon and Isaac together so that they can build some chemistry together before next season.

Orlando, which is still without Evan Fournier (left knee sprain) and Terrence Ross (right knee sprain), also lost starting guard Jonathon Simmons to a hand injury suffered in Monday’s practice. That necessitated the Magic starting veteran Arron Afflalo for a third time this season.

Toronto, which plays in Cleveland on Wednesday night in a heavily anticipated showdown of top teams in the Eastern Conference, was without DeRozan (left thigh contusion) and top reserve Fred VanVleet (right hand bruise). Neither injury is believed to be serious.

Orlando is in the midst of a seven-game home stand spread over 17 days. The Magic opened the season-long home stand by beating Milwaukee last week, but it dropped Friday’s game at the Amway Center against Boston. The Magic will be back on the home parquet on Thursday and Saturday when they host Philadelphia and Phoenix, respectively. It will be Elfrid Payton’s first game back in Orlando since he was dealt to the Suns at the NBA’s trade deadline in February.

Down one at the break following a momentum-killing end to the second quarter, the Magic regained their focus in the third period and pushed their lead to as much as 11 points. By the start of the fourth quarter, Orlando clung to a 76-68 lead over a sputtering Raptors’ squad that clearly missed DeRozan’s toughness and shot-making abilities.

Augustin scored nine points in the third quarter for Orlando, which made 11 of its 22 shots with three 3-pointers in the period.

Orlando played exceptionally well in the early going and seemed poised to go into halftime with an advantage after springing to a 51-41 lead. However, the Raptors ripped off a 3-point-fueled 11-0 run over the final 2:42 of the second quarter to give the Raptors a 52-51 lead at intermission.

Mack, one of Orlando’s best players over the past three months, torched Toronto for 14 points in the first half. And when he handed out back-to-back assists – both of them to Gordon for dunks – Orlando had an impressive 51-41 lead.

During one 103-second stretch of the first quarter, the Magic converted four consecutive dunks to electrify the Amway Center crowd. Gordon converted a 360-degree dunk off a steal and then Vucevic converted an alley-oop jam off a feed from Gordon. Then, after Isaac had a dunk in transition, Gordon had another slam off a lob feed.

Gordon and Isaac played well together in the first half, burning the Raptors with their speed in transition. Gordon scored 10 points in the game’s first 24 minutes, while Isaac drilled consecutive 3-point shots and converted the dunk for eight first-half points.

With DeRozan out, Lowry carried Toronto’s offense with his gutsy shot-making. He had 16 points and four 3-pointers by half with 11 of the points and two 3-pointers coming during the half-ending run that put Toronto ahead.

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.