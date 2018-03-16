Postgame Report: Magic vs. Celtics

ORLANDO – Before the Orlando Magic can ever build any sort of momentum from game to game – an elusive element almost from the start of the season to now – they must first figure out how to be consistent offensively.

Sloppy and sluggish on Tuesday in San Antonio and nearly unstoppable a night later at home against Milwaukee, the Magic reverted back to their ways from earlier in the week on Friday against a Boston Celtics’ defense that is statistically the best in the NBA in several key categories.

An Orlando team missing its two top scorers had a season-low 31 points in the first half and things didn’t get significantly better in the second half as the injury-ravaged Celtics smothered the Magic 92-83 before a sellout crowd of 18,891 at the Amway Center.

``We didn’t get anything going tonight, one-through-15, especially me in the first half,’’ said Magic center Nikola Vucevic, who missed six of his first seven shots and finished with 12 points in nearly 29 minutes. ``A lot of solid looks that I usually knock down, I just missed them. I couldn’t find a rhythm, which is obviously a part of their defense. … That’s one of the main things in this league – you have to be consistent if you want to win. Not every game is going to be great. Some games are going to be not good or great, but you have to find something that you do well each game that can give you a chance every game. We’ve got to figure that out.’’

Orlando (21-49) was just two nights removed from battering the Milwaukee Bucks for 126 points and a franchise-record for 3-pointers at home (18). On Friday, however, the Magic started slowly and never could get going when Jonathon Simmons, D.J. Augustin and Vucevic – the heroes of Wednesday’s win – never found the range on their shots. That trio had 89 points and 14 threes two nights earlier but combined for just 38 points on 16 of 40 shooting on Friday against the rugged Celtics (47-22).

The Magic, whose only lead of the night came at 2-0 on a Simmons’ layup, shot just 39.1 percent from the floor and hit only five of 28 3-point shots. They continued to search for offense throughout the second half, drawing within 80-68 with 5:13 to play, 87-76 inside the final two minutes and 90-83 in the final 40 seconds.

``It’s a little puzzling,’’ Magic coach Frank Vogel said of his team’s falloff offensively. ``You come back from the (10-day, five-game) trip that we had with that type of sleep adjustment (from switching time zones), it takes a couple of days. To our credit, we mustered up a lot of energy on the first day back. Clearly, we didn’t have the legs to make shots tonight. That was evident both with our finishing at the rim and our perimeter shooting.’’

The game was eerily similar to Tuesday when Orlando couldn’t muster much offense at all against the Spurs and never challenged in the second half. Its 31 first-half points were a low for a half this season, eclipsing the 35 scored in Tuesday’s second half against San Antonio.

Boston wasn’t any better offensively, connecting on just 37.8 percent of its shots. However, the Celtics held a 55-40 rebounding edge and they had a 16-point advantage in second-chance points before Vucevic’s put-back basket midway through the third quarter. By then, the Magic were already trailing 66-47. In the end, Boston outscored Orlando 20-8 in second-chance points.

``The controllables – that’s the disappointing thing about tonight’s game,’’ Vogel said, referring to the fact that the Magic are in control of how hard they play and rebound. ``Our guys competed, played hard and defended at an extremely high level. They shot 37 percent from the field, but we didn’t finish possessions.’’

Augustin and Simmons each scored 13 points. Simmons, who had a career-best 35 points on Wednesday, made only five of 15 shots and one of six 3-point shots on Friday. Mario Hezonja connected on just four of 11 shots and scored 10 points in 28 minutes.

Terry Rozier scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and handed out five assists. Greg Monroe added 17 points off the bench for the Celtics, who started a stretch of six out of seven games on the road. Boston opened the day five games back of Toronto for the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Speaking of Toronto, Orlando won’t play again until it hosts the Raptors on Tuesday night. The Magic’s players, coaches and staff will attend the final Black Tie and Tennies Charity Gala on Saturday night at the Amway Center.

Both teams were forced to go deep onto their benches because of a variety of injuries. Orlando was without leading-scorer Aaron Gordon (concussion) and second-leading scorer Evan Fournier (knee sprain) for a fifth straight game, while Terrence Ross (knee sprain) has been out since late November. Meanwhile, Boston didn’t have superstar guard Kyrie Irving (sore knee), Marcus Smart (torn thumb ligament), Jaylen Brown (concussion) and Daniel Theis (knee surgery), while forward Gordon Hayward (dislocated ankle) has been out since the season-opener.

It’s no coincidence that Orlando struggled offensively considering the success the Celtics have had defensively this season. The Celtics came into the game first in the NBA in field goal percentage allowed (43.7 percent), third in 3-point percentage allowed (34.3 percent) and third in points allowed per game (100.5 points per game).

Boston’s victory allowed it to capture the season series, 3-1. The Magic captured one of their best victories of the season on Jan. 21 in Boston when they dominated the second half and won 103-95. The Celtics captured the first two meetings – one in Orlando and one in Boston.

Said Vucevic about Boston’s defense: ``They’re very good defensively and they do a good job switching. They use their length very well and communicate well. Part of (Orlando’s struggles) were because of (Boston’s defense), but I also felt like we had some good looks and we just couldn’t make a shot at all.’’

Down 48-31 at the half, Orlando saw things only got worse in the third period. The Magic made nine of 22 shots (40.9 percent) in the third period, but it wasn’t enough to keep them from getting outscored 27-21 in the quarter and head into the fourth trailing 75-52.

So solid offensively two nights ago, Orlando had all kinds of problems on that end of the floor in the first half. As a result, they mustered their lowest point total of the season in a half (31 points) and trailed 48-31 at intermission. The Magic made only 32.5 percent of their shots in the opening half.

The Magic set a franchise record for 3-pointers made in a home game on Wednesday against Milwaukee, but they missed their first six attempts from beyond the arc on Friday. In the first 24 minutes, Orlando connected on just two of 11 tries.

``Obviously, they’re not all going to be clean looks, but they’re not too different from the shots we got the other night,’’ Vogel said, referring to Orlando’s shot selection.

Simmons, Augustin and Vucevic combined for 89 points in Wednesday’s win, but they had only 11 points in Friday’s first half. Simmons, who made a career-best seven 3-pointers in Wednesday’s game, missed all three of his 3-point shots early on.

Orlando missed plenty of shots in the early going, but it still got outscored 13-0 on second-chance points. Boston held a staggering 36-20 edge on the glass in the first half, thanks in large part to its 13 offensive boards.

``They shoot a ton of threes and a lot of those (produce) long rebounds and we talked before the game that we can’t run under the rim (for rebounds) because the balls will bounce over our heads,’’ Vogel said. ``That happened a number of times.’’

