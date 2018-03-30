Postgame Report: Magic vs. Bulls

ORLANDO – When they watch film of Friday’s game and examine what they did well and what they must improve, the Orlando Magic will want to spend ample time reviewing the third quarter.

During that period, the Magic played with relentless hustle and were stifling on defense. The Chicago Bulls, in fact, shot just 2-of-22 (nine percent) from the floor in those 12 minutes.

The disappointment from their 90-82 loss was that the Magic weren’t able to uphold that same defensive intensity down the stretch. The Bulls outscored the Magic by 11 in the final frame. Orlando also struggled mightily from 3-point range (7-of-39).

Still, that dominant third quarter is something that should encourage the injury-riddled Magic as this season winds down.

“We had a lot of defensive versatility out there,” Aaron Gordon said about the third period. “We were switching a lot of different things, making up for each other, speeding them up.”

Gordon, who led Orlando with 18 points, was also optimistic after starting alongside prized rookie Jonathan Isaac.

The 6-foot-11 rookie missed the last three games due to a strained left foot. In his return, he once again showed just how dynamic he can be, especially on the defensive side of the floor.

“Playing alongside J.I. is great,” Gordon said. “He has length, definitely takes the pressure off defensively.”

“I’m once again getting more and more acclimated to that spot (small forward) and next to him (Gordon),” Isaac said. “I think that third quarter really showed what we’re capable of, both of us being able to defend and get our hands on balls and get out in the open floor. I think that’s going to be something special for years to come. As I progress and he progresses, I think it will be amazing.”

Head coach Frank Vogel said prior to Friday’s game that he plans to experiment playing Gordon and Isaac together a lot during the final stretch of the season.

With their versatility and athleticism, Gordon and Isaac have the potential to turn into one of the premier defensive duos in the entire league.

Orlando was again without several key players on Friday. Evan Fournier (knee), Jonathon Simmons (wrist), Terrence Ross (knee) and Wes Iwundu (illness) remained out.

Nikola Vucevic recorded his 26th double-double of the season with 12 points and 14 rebounds and D.J. Augustin had a solid all-around performance with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists.