Postgame Report: Magic at Bucks

MILWAUKEE – Frank Vogel has worked in the NBA for 22 seasons, progressing from video coordinator to assistant coach to head coach. All of that experience has taught him to cast doubt on any sort of good news coming out of the opposition and be wary of the ramifications that often come following an injury to a star player.

When Milwaukee superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of Monday’s game because of an ankle injury, the natural instinct would be to assume that it was good news for Vogel’s Orlando Magic. Instead, the veteran head coach worried about the fallout that would most likely come with the player known as ``The Greek Freak’’ out of action.

Vogel knew full well that Eric Bledsoe, Khris Middleton, Jabari Parker and others would become the focal points of Milwaukee’s offense and he was worried about what they might do to the Magic’s defense.

Sure enough, reserve Shabazz Muhammad scored 22 points, Bledsoe compiled a triple-double, Middleton pumped in 18 points and Parker added 16. Those numbers allowed Milwaukee to overcome the loss of Antetokounmpo and defeat Orlando 102-86 in the final regular-season game in the 30-year history of the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

``(Bledsoe) was terrific tonight and they have a terrific team,’’ Vogel said of how the rest of Milwaukee’s team stepped to compensate for 27.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.8 assists that Antetokounmpo usually accounts for. ``Parker is a beast in there and Middleton is a handful and if you make any mistakes with him, he’s going to make you pay. And their bench is solid as well, so credit those guys.’’

Orlando (24-57) dropped its third straight game and its third of the season against Milwaukee (44-37). It was the Magic’s final road game of the season. Orlando finished a disappointing 8-33 away from home – a somewhat shocking record considering that it started 4-2 on the road early in the season.

Defense, once again, was the reason for Monday’s loss to the Bucks.

``We just stopped getting stops,’’ said Magic forward Aaron Gordon, whose team allowed a game-turning run midway through the third quarter to seal the outcome. ``We were defending really well up to that point. Then, a couple of breakdowns here and there in transition and pick-and-roll and the next thing that you know, they were back up on us.’’

The Bucks were in a must-win situation to keep alive their hopes of moving up to the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Milwaukee did just that when it beat the Magic and Miami was routed by the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Bucks will be the No. 6 seed in the playoffs if they win their final game in Philadelphia against the red-hot 76ers. Miami, who hosts Toronto on Wednesday, holds the tiebreaker over Milwaukee.

Nikola Vucevic scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Bismack Biyombo chipped in 14 points and six boards. Mario Hezonja scored 12, while Gordon struggled through a five-of-14 shooting night and also had 12 points.

Orlando shot just 41.5 percent from the floor and made only five of 24 3-pointers. Milwaukee made just 42.9 percent of its shots, but it did bury nine threes. Bledsoe picked up the slack created by the loss of Antetokounmpo, giving Milwaukee 20 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in 35 minutes.

Said Gordon: ``Bledsoe is a good player and with Giannis out it gives other guys opportunities to have the ball a little more. Guys like Middleton, Bledsoe and Jabari, they played well and helped their team get the win tonight.’’

The Magic took their largest lead of the night at 61-54, but they allowed the Bucks to completely flip the game around with a 20-6 run. By the time the run was over – capped by a Shabazz Muhammad dunk off a nearly full-court pass by Middleton – the Bucks led 74-67.

``We had rough stretch offensively to end the quarter, we couldn’t get stops and they went on a run,’’ Vucevic said. ``They made a run and we didn’t respond.’’

With the Bucks set to move in a $524 million new arena next fall, Monday served as the final regular-season game at the Bradley Center. The facility, which is one of the oldest in the NBA at 30 years old, has never been particularly kind to Magic in the win/loss column, but the team did set some spectacular records in the building.

Orlando lost its first eight games in Milwaukee from 1989-94 before getting its first win here on Jan. 15, 1994. The Magic their franchise record for points in a road game in Milwaukee, scoring 152 on Feb. 20, 1995. Magic Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady scored 33 and 35 points in two playoff games in Milwaukee in 2001, while Jason Richardson drilled nine of 11 3-pointers in Milwaukee on Feb. 11, 2012.

Much the way the franchise struggled in Milwaukee when it first joined the NBA in 1989, the Magic lost for a fifth straight time at the Bradley Center on Monday. Orlando’s final record at the Bradley Center is 15-38.

The regular season mercifully comes to an end for the Magic on Wednesday night when they host the Washington Wizards at the Amway Center. The Magic will finish outside of the playoffs for a sixth straight year and Vucevic said the main reason is because of the woes on the defensive end of the floor.

``That’s been the case all season – our defense has never been consistent enough,’’ Vucevic said. ``We had good stretches, but we also had some bad stretches. In this league you have to be consistent. In this league you can’t be great every night, but you can’t have as many ups and downs as we have had.’’

Down just three at the half, the Magic played inspired basketball just after intermission and stormed to their largest lead of the night at 61-54. The moment would be fleeting as Milwaukee turned things around with a game-flipping 20-6 burst. That put the Magic in a 74-67 hole to start the fourth quarter.

Orlando stayed within striking distance early in the game and trailed just 45-42 at the half largely because of the play of its reserves. The Magic got 19 bench points in the first half, and that group ripped off a 12-0 run to start the second quarter for a 33-31 lead.

Orlando’s three centers all played well in the game’s first 24 minutes. Khem Birch, who grabbed a career-best 12 rebounds a night earlier in Toronto, had four points, four rebounds and two steals in the first half and the Magic were a plus-11 on the scoreboard in his nine minutes on the floor.

Biyombo, who played in his 81stgame on Monday and has designs on playing in every game for a third time in his career, scored 10 first-half points.

``For him to be in there every night (it’s impressive),’’ Vogel said of Biyombo playing in each of the past 162 games for the Magic. ``There are a lot of ways to get dinged up in this league and a lot of guys when they get dinged up they take games off. To (Biyombo’s) credit, he’s had nagging injuries throughout the year and he brings it every night unless something is really wrong. You love guys like that.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.