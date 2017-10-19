PLEASE READ THESE TERMS OF USE CAREFULLY. IF YOU PARTICIPATE OR ACCESS THE ORLANDO MAGIC REWARDS PROGRAM, YOU AGREE TO BE BOUND BY THESE ORLANDO MAGIC REWARDS TERMS OF USE AND ALL TERMS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO THESE TERMS OF USE, DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE ORLANDO MAGIC REWARDS PROGRAM.

These Terms of Use apply to your access to, and participation in, the Orlando Magic Rewards program (“Orlando Magic Rewards") is operated by Orlando Magic, Ltd., or its respective subsidiaries, licensees and affiliated companies (collectively, “Magic") and is open to residents of Washington D.C., the fifty (50) United States of America, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. These Terms of Use do not alter in any way the terms or conditions of any other agreement you may have with Magic for other products and services. Magic reserves the right to change, modify and/or eliminate Orlando Magic Rewards and/or all or any portion of these Terms of Use or any policy, or guideline pertaining to Orlando Magic Rewards at any time and in its sole discretion. Magic reserves the right to limit, modify, delete or otherwise change any of the rules, terms and conditions, and benefits of the Orlando Magic Rewards at its sole discretion, with or without notice. Your participation in Orlando Magic Rewards confirms your acceptance of these Terms of Use and any such changes or modifications; therefore, you should review these Terms of Use and applicable policies frequently to understand the terms and conditions that apply to Orlando Magic Rewards. If you do not agree to the Terms of Use, you must stop participating in Orlando Magic Rewards.

The Orlando Magic Rewards program is intended for personal use only. Commercial use is prohibited. This program is not targeted to, intended for, or permitted for use by anyone under the age of 13. If you are between the ages of 13 and 18, you may only use Orlando Magic Rewards under the supervision of a parent or legal guardian who agrees to be bound by these Terms of Use.

Please read the Privacy Statement carefully to understand how Magic collects, uses and discloses information about customers and how to update or change your personal information and how we communicate with you.

Orlando Magic Rewards is one way in which Magic endeavors to reward and thank loyal customers. Participants in Orlando Magic Rewards may earn and accumulate “Stars “(as hereinafter defined) that may be redeemed for Orlando Magic Rewards benefits, also known as “Rewards," (as hereinafter defined) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

JOINING ORLANDO MAGIC REWARDS

There is only one (1) way to enroll in Orlando Magic Rewards and begin accumulating Stars:

Download the Magic mobile app to your Android™ or iPhone® device. Log into your Ticketmaster account in the Tickets section of the mobile app.

No separate registration is required. Orlando Magic Rewards are accessible once you sign into the ticketing portion of the Orlando Magic mobile application. You may only have one (1) account that is personal to you for your Rewards.

WHAT ARE STARS?

You acknowledge that your activities related to Magic home games as well as other Magic related activities (as the Magic may determine) are tracked to accumulate rewards stars ("Stars"). An explanation of how Stars may be earned and redeemed for certain rewards ("Rewards"), including a description of the Rewards may be found on http://www.nba.com/magic/app/rewards.

HOW TO EARN STARS

You may earn Stars every time you use the Orlando Magic mobile app to scan your Orlando Magic ticket to enter Amway Center, make a purchase in the Orlando Magic mobile app, and purchase seating upgrades through the Orlando Magic mobile app. You will earn Stars based on the value of your purchase at the rate of one (1) Stars for each One Dollar ($1.00) you spend on merchandise, concessions or Orlando Magic marketplace items at the Amway Center. You will earn five (5) Stars for every Orlando Magic Home Game Ticket scanned using the Magic mobile app. You will also earn ten (10) Stars for every seat upgraded in the Magic mobile app using a Credit Card or Magic Money. Some exclusions apply. Taxes, tips, donations, and fees, including without limitation, shipping and handling fees, gift wrapping fees, delivery fees, and bag fees, may also be excluded and ineligible for Star accrual. Stars are accumulated in whole increments. No partial Stars will be awarded. Previously earned Stars may expire as described below.

Stars may only be earned by accumulating the applicable point value(s) specified on http://www.nba.com/magic/app/rewards. Stars may not be used for any purpose other than to redeem Rewards. Stars and Rewards cannot be redeemed for cash at any time, have no cash value at any time and may not be combined with any other ticket or promotional offer of the Magic or any third party. Stars and Rewards may not be transferred (except as expressly set forth in the Orlando Magic Rewards Program Terms), sold or assigned by any means, electronic or otherwise. The Magic reserves the right to revoke and not honor any Rewards or Stars for which attempts have been made to transfer, sell or assign. The Magic is not responsible for Rewards lost, misdirected or delayed via internet, mail, or over email, nor does it guarantee timely Rewards delivery. The Magic is not responsible for unauthorized Stars redemption activity.

The number of Stars required to earn any Rewards are determined by the Magic. The Magic reserves the right at any time to (1) change Star values associated with any Rewards; (2) limit, modify or cancel any Rewards or the number and type of Rewards available; and (3) change rules for earning, redeeming, retaining or forfeiting Stars. All Stars acquired during a Rewards Year (as hereinafter defined) shall expire at the end of such Rewards Year and will not be available to participants for any subsequent Rewards Years. The "Rewards Year" is defined as the period commencing July 1 of a given calendar year and concluding on June 30 of the following calendar year.

Generally, Stars for qualifying purchases are automatically added to your account within forty-eight (48) hours. In some instances, however, Stars may take longer to be added to your account. From time to time, we, or others acting with our permission, may offer you special promotions that offer you “Promotional Stars." Promotional Stars, which may be referred to as “bonus" Stars, will be awarded as described in the applicable promotional offer and will be subject to any additional terms set forth in the promotional offer.

Eligible customers may also have the opportunity to earn additional Stars through participation in separate promotions offered by our corporate sponsors or other business partners. This would be in addition to any purchases of products made in the Amway Center. Magic does not operate and is not responsible for these promotions, which have separate and additional terms and conditions governing how Stars may be earned.

If you void a purchase made with your registered account, the Magic will deduct the Stars that you were awarded for that purchase, potentially resulting in a negative Star balance on your account.

You can view and track your Star balance and available Rewards using the Magic mobile app. Magic reserves the right to change the benefits and Rewards available to choose from in its sole discretion at any time.

MISCELLANEOUS

There are no membership fees associated with Orlando Magic Rewards. Stars accumulated under the program are promotional and have no cash value.

Your Stars, Rewards, and your account are personal to you and may not be sold, transferred or assigned to, or shared with, family, friends or others, or used by you for any commercial purpose. You may have only one (1) Orlando Magic Rewards account that is personal to you.

Without notice to you, Magic reserves the right to suspend and terminate your account and/or your participation in Orlando Magic Rewards if Magic determines in its sole discretion that you have violated these Terms of Use, you have more than one (1) account, or that the use of your account is unauthorized, deceptive, fraudulent or otherwise unlawful. In the event that your participation in Orlando Magic Rewards is terminated, then all accumulated Stars in your account are void.

Without notice to you, Magic also reserves the right to “unregister" and make ineligible for the Orlando Magic Rewards program any account that has been inactive for two (2) consecutive years. Inactive is defined as no Stars earned. In the event that your account is unregistered or rendered inactive, then all accumulated Stars in your account are void.

Any tax liability connected with receipt or use of any Rewards is your responsibility. Orlando Magic Rewards are void where prohibited by law. Rewards are not transferable in the event of death, or as part of a domestic relations matter, or for any other reason. The sale or barter of any Rewards is prohibited. Events beyond Magic’s control, such as computer equipment or electronic data transmission failure, strike, acts of God, civil disturbance or war, which may materially affect our ability to perform, will allow the Magic to suspend or terminate the Orlando Magic Rewards program.

Magic reserves the right to terminate, discontinue or cancel the Orlando Magic Rewards program at any time and in its sole discretion without notice to you.