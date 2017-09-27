What are three things we might learn about during the preseason?

The Magic will train at the Amway Center from Tuesday, Sept. 26 until Sunday, Oct. 1 before playing their first exhibition game in Memphis. OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen takes a look at hot topics throughout training camp.

What’s this team’s identity? The Magic want to play fast and be a smothering defensive team. The roster as currently constructed gives them a chance to accomplish both. Without an established superstar, however, it’s crucial for this squad to have extremely good continuity.

Has anyone gotten dramatically better? In most cases, it takes time for players to get warmed up and find their rhythm. Occasionally it’s obvious right away when a player has drastically improved.

What will some of the rotations look like? Coaches tend to experiment with a lot during the preseason. But, who subs in for who and which pairings gel may tell us a lot about the team’s depth chart.