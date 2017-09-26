What’s the one team statistical category the Magic must improve in from last year?

The Magic will train at the Amway Center from Tuesday, Sept. 26 until Sunday, Oct. 1 before playing their first exhibition game in Memphis. OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen takes a look at hot topics throughout training camp.

3-point shooting, no doubt. The Magic ranked 29th in the league in 3-point percentage (32.8%) and 25th in made threes (8.5 per game) last season. The good news was they weren’t reluctant to take them. Orlando attempted a shade over 26 3-pointers per game, which was the league average.

The Magic addressed their 3-point shooting woes by signing a reliable stretch five, Marreese Speights, and a solid spot-up long distance shooter, Arron Afflalo. Jonathan Isaac also has range and will help spread the floor.

Having Terrence Ross to start the year will benefit the Magic in this area. It’s critical for Aaron Gordon, Elfrid Payton and Mario Hezonja to each make progress with their long distance shooting and it would be a major plus if Nikola Vucevic became an even greater threat from deep.