What’s the likely starting lineup on opening night?

The Magic will train at the Amway Center from Tuesday, Sept. 26 until Sunday, Oct. 1 before playing their first exhibition game in Memphis. OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen takes a look at hot topics throughout training camp.

Barring injury or someone unexpectedly looking dazzling in the preseason, Nikola Vucevic (C), Aaron Gordon (PF), Evan Fournier (SF/SG), Terrence Ross (SG/SF) and Elfrid Payton (PG) are the projected starters.

These five gelled together nicely towards the end of last season. Payton notched five triple-doubles and averaged 8.4 assists after the All-Star break. Gordon was outstanding when he switched to the four. Vucevic and Fournier were more efficient after the Serge Ibaka trade and Ross provided some much-needed outside shooting.

It wouldn’t be shocking, though, if Jonathan Isaac and/or Jonathon Simmons started some games throughout the year. Isaac’s versatility (can play the three, four or five) and Simmons’ toughness and passion could influence Frank Vogel to start either or both of them on certain nights.