What do each of the five main free agent newcomers bring to the table?

The Magic will train at the Amway Center from Tuesday, Sept. 26 until Sunday, Oct. 1 before playing their first exhibition game in Memphis. OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen takes a look at hot topics throughout training camp.

Perhaps most importantly, they all bring toughness and leadership qualities. Most of them prioritize defense over offense.

Here’s a brief breakdown of each player:

Jonathon Simmons is a tenacious defender who has a knack for scoring in isolation.

Marreese Speights is a reliable stretch five and excellent in pick-and-pop situations.

Shelvin Mack is feisty, poised and strong (fights over screens well and is hard to back down in post).

Arron Afflalo is a good spot-up 3-point shooter and has a sweet step-back and fadeaway jumper.

Khem Birch is a terrific rim-runner and defensive enforcer. He has great anticipation and timing when he leaps to block a shot.