What should we expect from Jonathan Isaac this season?

The Magic will train at the Amway Center from Tuesday, Sept. 26 until Sunday, Oct. 1 before playing their first exhibition game in Memphis. OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen takes a look at hot topics throughout training camp.

It’s rare for rookies to have a major impact right away. Considering he is so unpolished and unrefined, it just seems far-fetched to believe Isaac will be an exception to the norm.

Isaac has remarkable potential, which is why some thought he should have been a top three draft pick. He’s super long, athletic and versatile. He also has a terrific attitude and he’s a true gym rat.

Isaac just needs to show flashes in his first year. He needs to play with utmost confidence, composure and intensity. Here and there in 2017-18, we may see a double-double or a sporadic 20-point-plus performance. Isaac’s rookie stat line shouldn’t define how we evaluate him moving forward, however.