Which Magic player has best chance to have breakout season in 2017-18?

The Magic will train at the Amway Center from Tuesday, Sept. 26 until Sunday, Oct. 1 before playing their first exhibition game in Memphis. OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen takes a look at hot topics throughout training camp.

The switch to power forward restored Aaron Gordon’s confidence last year. He averaged 16.4 points and 6.2 rebounds after the position adjustment.

Gordon is a high flyer who excels in transition. He was better at the four (rather than the three) largely because of how sharp he is when he’s the roll-man in the pick-and-roll. AG is also an outstanding individual defender.

If he can develop a reliable 3-point shot (28.8 percent in 2016-17) and be more physical and aggressive on his drives (needs to absorb and initiate more contact), Gordon has the potential to be an All-Star caliber player.