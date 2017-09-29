Which team categories did the Magic make the most improvement in last season after acquiring Terrence Ross?

Posted: Sep 29, 2017

The Magic will train at the Amway Center from Tuesday, Sept. 26 until Sunday, Oct. 1 before playing their first exhibition game in Memphis. OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen takes a look at hot topics throughout training camp.

This breaks down the Magic’s league ranking and average pre-trade and post-trade:

Total Rebounding
Pre-Trade: 22nd (42.7)
Post-Trade: 10th (44.3)

Free Throw Attempts
Pre-Trade: 28th (20.9)
Post-Trade: 13th (22.6)

Fast Break Points
Pre-Trade: 15th (13.3)
Post-Trade: 7th (16.0)

Points in Paint
Pre-Trade: 23rd (41.2)
Post-Trade: 13th (44.6)

Opponent Second Chance Points
Pre-Trade: 25th (13.6)
Post-Trade: 14th (12.8)

Tags
Ross, Terrence, Magic, 201718trainingcampweek

Related Content

Ross, Terrence

Magic

201718trainingcampweek