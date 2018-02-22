Tracy McGrady To Be Inducted Into Magic Hall of Fame

By John Denton

ORLANDO – Already a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Tracy McGrady will be inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame on March 20.

McGrady, who was inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame last September, starred for the Magic from 2000-04. The native of nearby Auburndale was a two-time first-team All-NBA pick, a two-time second-team All-NBA selection and a four-time NBA All-Star during his four seasons in a Magic uniform. In 295 games with the Magic, McGrady averaging 28.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.53 steals in 39.4 minutes per game. He led the NBA in scoring twice (32.1 ppg. in 2002-03 and 28 ppg. in 2003-04) and was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player in 2000-01.

``We are extremely excited to continue our tradition of honoring those who made the most significant contributions to our history with the induction of Tracy McGrady into the Magic Hall of Fame,’’ Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins said. ``Home-grown in Central Florida, T-Mac wowed us with his talent on a nightly basis, while making compassionate contributions in the community.’’

McGrady will be honored during the Magic’s game against the Toronto Raptors on March 20. Coincidentally, McGrady started his career with the Raptors – he was the ninth pick of the 1997 NBA Draft – but he left Toronto for Orlando in July of 2000 as a free agent. Earlier in the day on March 20, McGrady will be inducted into the Magic Hall of Fame in a ceremony at the Amway Center.

McGrady’s scoring average of 28.1 ppg. while playing for the Magic remains the highest in team history. His 62-point night late in the 2003-04 season still stands as the highest point total for a Magic player in a game.

McGrady, who is slated to be honored by the Lakeland Magic of the G League on Friday night, is among the franchise’s all-time leaders in free throws made (second, 1,819), points scored (third, 8,298), free throws attempted (fourth, 2,368), field goals attempted (fourth, 6,689), field goals made (fifth, 2,985), steals (sixth, 452), assists (seventh, 1,533), blocked shots (seventh, 292), rebounds (eighth, 2,067), three-point field goals attempted (eighth, 1,410), three-point field goals made (ninth, 509) and minutes played (10th, 11,628).

McGrady will become the seventh member of the Magic Hall of Fame, which was started in 2014 to honor the team’s decorated past. Owner Rich DeVos, co-founders Pat Williams and Jimmy Hewitt and players Nick Anderson, Shaquille O’Neal and Anfernee ``Penny’’ Hardaway are the other members of the Magic Hall of Fame.

The Magic Hall of Fame honors and celebrates the great players, coaches and executives who have had a major impact during the team’s illustrious 29-year history. The Hall bridges the past with the future of Magic basketball, and the exhibit, located in Amway Center on the terrace level near Nutrilite Magic Fan Experience, provides Magic fans an opportunity to learn some Magic history while in the building. The inductees are selected based on their overall on and off the court contributions to the team and organization, years of service, impact in the community and general character of the individual.

