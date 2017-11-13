Magic's Top Storylines: Recapping the Week

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen assesses the top five storylines from the past week. Click through this slideshow for details.

Elfrid Payton (hamstring) returned following an eight-game absence and flirted with a triple-double with 11 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in Wednesday’s win over the Knicks. Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon all scored over 20 points.

The Magic sank 13 3-pointers and outscored the Suns by 13 in the third quarter to cruise to a victory in Phoenix. Gordon posted 22 points and Terrence Ross had his best offensive performance this season with 17 points.

With Payton sitting out in Denver after re-aggravating his hamstring, the Magic couldn’t keep pace with the scorching hot Nuggets. Marreese Speights led Orlando with 19 points off the bench.