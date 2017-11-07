Magic's Top Storylines: Recapping the Week

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen assesses the top five storylines from the past week. Click through this slideshow for details.

Marreese Speights drilled six of Orlando’s 13 3-pointers as the Magic outscored the Pelicans 55-35 in the second half to cruise to a win.

Evan Fournier posted 22 points and Aaron Gordon scored 19 and drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer with 51.7 seconds to lift the Magic to a victory over the Grizzlies.

Without two point guards, the Magic struggled to guard the perimeter as the Bulls sank 14 threes. Fournier led Orlando with 21 points in the loss.

The absence of Elfrid Payton and D.J. Augustin proved detrimental again as the Celtics hounded the Magic all night. Gordon recorded his second double-double of the year with 18 points and 12 rebounds and Nikola Vucevic flirted with a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.