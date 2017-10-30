Magic's Top Storylines: Recapping the Week

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen assesses the top five storylines from the past week. Click through this slideshow for details.

Aaron Gordon erupted for a career-best 41 points and Evan Fournier posted 28 points as the Magic rallied late to win a thriller over the Nets. Gordon drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds left and Terrence Ross ripped away D’Angelo Russell’s pass attempt with 18 ticks remaining.

Fournier racked up 25 points and the Magic shot 57 percent from the floor in a thrashing of the Spurs. Nikola Vucevic, Fournier and Gordon combined to make nine of Orlando’s 11 3-pointers.

The Magic struggled to keep the Hornets out of the paint and had no answer for Kemba Walker in a disappointing loss. Jonathon Simmons recorded a career-best 27 points and Fournier added 23.