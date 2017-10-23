Magic's Top Storylines: #5 Defensive Grit

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen assesses the top five storylines from the past week. Click through this slideshow for details.

Guarding the 3-point line, limiting opponents in transition and crashing the glass are always keys to being a good defensive team. The Magic have done these things well, and in some cases great.

Opponents are shooting 29.3 percent from 3-point range and they have accumulated just seven fast break points against Orlando. While they need to do a better job reducing opponent second chance scoring, the Magic have worked hard on the boards (currently rank 11th in total rebounding).

Considering they were without arguably their best defender, Aaron Gordon, for two games, Frank Vogel must be very pleased with his team’s defensive effort.