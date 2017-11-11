Magic's Top Performers vs. Suns: Terrence Ross

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen assesses the top three performers from Friday's game against the Suns. Click through this slideshow for details.

What you always relay to a good shooter when he is going through a tough stretch is to ‘keep shooting’ because eventually he will find the mark. Frank Vogel and teammates have conveyed that message to Terrence Ross, who refuses to let a handful of bad shooting nights affect his confidence and composure.

Ross had his best offensive performance of the young season in Phoenix as he shot 5-of-6 from the field and 4-of-5 from 3-point range. He finished with 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Perhaps most praiseworthy about Ross is that even when he’s struggling with his shot he still gives 100 percent on the defensive end.