Magic's Top Performers vs. Spurs: #5 Wes Iwundu

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen assesses the top five performers from Tuesday's preseason game against the Spurs. Click through this slideshow for details.

The Magic drafted Wes Iwundu because of his physical tools, slashing ability, point forward potential and defensive versatility. The 22-year-old from Kansas State had his best game of the preseason to this point with 11 points and three rebounds. He shot 3-of-4 from the field and drilled his first NBA 3-pointer.

An up tempo offense befits Iwundu. He’s very comfortable pushing the ball up the floor after securing rebounds. He makes sharp decisions and plays under control.