Magic's Top Performers vs. Pelicans: Nikola Vucevic

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen assesses the top five performers from Monday's game against the Pelicans. Click through this slideshow for details.

Nikola Vucevic outplayed DeMarcus Cousins, plain and simple. In a battle between two of the most gifted offensive big men in the NBA, Vucevic recorded 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and played outstanding defense on Cousins, who finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

A perhaps ignored stat for Vucevic was his zero turnovers. He has an incredibly high basketball IQ and has become an elite playmaking center because of his vision, instincts and good judgment.