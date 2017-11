OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen assesses the top three performers from Saturday's game against Denver. Click through this slideshow for details.

Jonathon Simmons’ energy, hustle and relentlessness spurred a mini Magic run early in the fourth quarter. With Elfrid Payton and D.J. Augustin still nursing hamstring injuries, Simmons once again played a lot at point guard. He finished with 18 points, three rebounds and three assists off the bench.