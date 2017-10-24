Magic's Top Performers vs. Nets: D.J. Augustin

Posted: Oct 24, 2017

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen assesses the top five performers from Tuesday's game against the Nets. Click through this slideshow for details.

Starting in place of the injured Elfrid Payton for a second straight game, D.J. Augustin played to his strengths during Orlando’s thrilling win over Brooklyn on Tuesday. A master at drawing fouls – either when he fronts a defender out of the pick-and-roll or when he drives hard to the basket – the 10-year NBA veteran made all eight of his free throws.

Augustin also knocked down a crucial 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter. He finished with 19 points and six assists.

Tags
Augustin, D.J., Magic, josh cohen

Related Content

Augustin, D.J.

Magic

josh cohen