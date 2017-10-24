Magic's Top Performers vs. Nets: D.J. Augustin

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen assesses the top five performers from Tuesday's game against the Nets. Click through this slideshow for details.

Starting in place of the injured Elfrid Payton for a second straight game, D.J. Augustin played to his strengths during Orlando’s thrilling win over Brooklyn on Tuesday. A master at drawing fouls – either when he fronts a defender out of the pick-and-roll or when he drives hard to the basket – the 10-year NBA veteran made all eight of his free throws.

Augustin also knocked down a crucial 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter. He finished with 19 points and six assists.