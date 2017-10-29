Magic's Top Performers vs. Hornets: Evan Fournier

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen assesses the top three performers from Sunday's game against the Hornets. Click through this slideshow for details.

Evan Fournier continues to be the Magic’s most dependable offensive player in the early stages of this season. He posted 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the floor, 2-of-4 from 3-point distance and 5-of-5 from the free throw line in Sunday’s loss in Charlotte.

Being more efficient was key for the six-year NBA veteran this season. Just two years ago, Fournier was one of few players in the league to shoot at least 45 percent from the field, 40 percent from beyond the arc and 80 percent from the foul line.