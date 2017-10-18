Magic's Top Performers vs. Heat: Jonathan Isaac and Bismack Biyombo

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen assesses the top five performers from Wednesday's game against the Heat. Click through this slideshow for details.

Sometimes a box score tells us very little about how well (or poorly) a player performed. Appearing in his first NBA regular season game, Jonathan Isaac didn’t look at all anxious or startled. He finished with four points and eight rebounds in 16 minutes. It was his length and agility on defense, though, that made the biggest difference.

Bismack Biyombo, who was on the floor with Isaac during the majority of his minutes, also had a significant impact. He posted nine points, five rebounds and two blocks.