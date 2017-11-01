Magic's Top Performers vs. Grizzlies: Jonathan Isaac

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen assesses the top three performers from Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies. Click through this slideshow for details.

Frank Vogel trusts Jonathan Isaac, who is far more poised and mature than the common rookie. As described at length throughout the summer after the Magic drafted him sixth overall in June, Isaac has the physical tools and versatility to be an elite NBA defender.

The 20-year-old was put to the test in Memphis and, for the most part, he did an admirable job with the stakes elevated down the stretch. His length bothered the Grizzlies’ guards and his fast-sliding feet prevented their bigs from cutting down the lane. Isaac also banked in a huge 3-pointer with just under four minutes left.