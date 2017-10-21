Magic's Top Performers vs. Cavs: Mario Hezonja

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen assesses the top five performers from Saturday's game against the Cavs. Click through this slideshow for details.

Mario Hezonja has all the tools to be a dynamic offensive player. He has a sweet shooting stroke, superb vision, athleticism and length. The third-year NBA pro showed all of this during Saturday’s victory in Cleveland.

Hezonja shot 4-of-5 from the field, including making all three of his 3-point attempts. He finished with 11 points and six rebounds. When he’s aggressive and plays with little hesitation, the 6’8 forward is impactful.

Orlando's reserves racked up 58 points against the Cavs. They scored just 34 on Friday in Brooklyn.