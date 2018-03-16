Though Symptom-Free, Gordon Not Cleared to Play vs. Celtics

ORLANDO – Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon was pronounced ``symptom free’’ on Friday from the concussion he suffered on March 7, but he was kept out of a fifth straight game by the NBA because he failed to clear the final hurdle of the league’s concussion protocol.

The Magic appealed to the NBA to have Gordon cleared, but no such waiver came prior to Friday night’s tipoff at the Amway Center against the Boston Celtics.

Gordon, 22, admitted frustration on Friday, saying that he has been symptom free for the last week, but he has been unable to gain clearance from the NBA-appointed physician after failing to pass a memorization and recognition test.

``I am feeling a little more comfortable with (the test) day after day, but I want to be out there playing with my team so bad and helping us get wins that I’m overlooking the test sometimes and I can’t do that,’’ Gordon said. ``I’ve got to put all of my focus on that test and complete it.’’

Gordon suffered his second concussion of the season – the first one came back on Dec. 8 – last Wednesday when his face collided with the shoulder of Los Angeles Lakers’ forward Julius Randle. Gordon not only stayed in that game, but finished it well, scoring a go-ahead layup with five seconds remaining to cap a 28-point, 14-rebound night. Later that night, he began experiencing concussion-related symptoms and he was placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol on March 8. He said he’s been free of those symptoms for the past week.

``I’ve been feeling fine. I was feeling fine since that headache I had the day after the game,’’ Gordon said. ``After that, I was symptom free. It’s OK because I’ve got to listen to the professionals and the doctors, but I’ve been symptom free for quite some time now.’’

It’s the third straight game that the Magic hoped to have Gordon – their leading scorer at 18.3 points per game – only to have the NBA’s doctors refuse to clear him from the concussion protocol. Magic head coach Frank Vogel, who has been profusely praiseworthy of the league’s dealings with head injuries, admitted that the team is eager to get one of their best players back on the floor now that he is symptom free.

``He’s symptom free and wants to play and we’re frustrated because we want him to play,’’ Vogel said. ``We reached out to the league’s specialist on the concussion protocol to see if there’s some way … we’re just trying to see if it’s just that one thing that is holding him back and if there’s any way to get him back onto the court with the league’s permission.

``The protocol is in place for a reason, but he really wants to play, and we really want him to play, so we’re looking at everything,’’ Vogel continued. ``He just needs to check all of the boxes of what’s required to exit the protocol. … He’s not the first guy to be in the protocol and be symptom free and it takes a longer time.’’

Gordon, who has two 40-point games and three other 30-point efforts this season, jokingly said that the emphasis that he put on the ``baseline test’’ taken back in October could be working against him now.

``I always try to do everything to the best of my abilities and I got a good score on the baseline test and that’s making it a little more difficult to recreate it,’’ he said with a chuckle.

FOES, NOW FRIENDS: As elite basketball prospects for years, Magic rookie Jonathan Isaac and Boston rookie Jayson Tatum got to know each other at a young age as they rose together through the sport.

Now, that they are both playing in the NBA, their friendship has grown even tighter despite playing on different teams.

Isaac – a native of New York who went to high school and college in Florida – first faced and got to know Tatum – a St. Louis native – during their time as standout AAU players. Later, they played in various high school and all-star tournaments and squared off once last season while Isaac starred for Florida State University and Tatum was at Duke.

``I know Jayson really well. Me and him have the same agent, and I’ve known him through Duke, high school and AAU,’’ Isaac said. ``Me and him have a grown a lot closer now that we have been through the draft process together.’’

At the NBA level, the 6-foot-11, 222-pound Isaac helped the Magic get off to an impressive 8-4 start before injuring his ankle in the 13th game of the season. He missed most of the next 3 ½ months but returned recently and has shown flashes of being a shut-down defender. Meanwhile, Tatum was the third overall pick by the Celtics and he’s had a stellar rookie season while averaging 13.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists a game.

``He’s just tough and can do so many good things offensively and he’s shown how good he is defensively,’’ Isaac said of his Boston counterpart. ``He’s turned into a great player. We talk all of the time and everything is going well on his side and my side.’’

AUGUSTIN PROUD FOR VOGEL: As the Magic’s second-most experienced player, point guard D.J. Augustin is someone who greatly admires longevity and milestone moments at the NBA level.

No one was happier for Magic coach Frank Vogel notching the 300th regular-season victory of his career on Wednesday night than Augustin, who has now played for the coach in Indiana and Orlando.

Augustin himself recently passed a milestone himself, playing in the 700th game of his NBA career, so he was especially proud of Vogel becoming just the 67th coach in NBA history to win 300 games.

``Any time you can accomplish something as a player or a coach that few have accomplished, that’s always big,’’ Augustin said. ``Not many people even get to say they were ever a NBA player or a NBA coach and to accomplish something like (300 wins), it’s definitely important and I’m happy for him.’’

Augustin played a major role in Wednesday’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring 32 points and hitting six of nine 3-point shots.

Vogel said one of the many people to call and congratulate him on notching his 300th victory was Jim O’Brien, the coach who hired him at the University of Kentucky in 1995 and someone who played a major role in him getting assistant coaching gigs in the NBA with the Celtics, 76ers and Pacers. Vogel succeeded O’Brien in 2011 for his first head coaching gig in the NBA. Coincidentally, O’Brien ranks just ahead of Vogel in all-time regular-season wins with 303.

UP NEXT: The Magic will have the weekend off from game action, but the team’s players, coaches and staff will be attending the final Black Tie and Tennies Charity Gala on Saturday at the Amway Center.

The Magic don’t play again until Tuesday night when they host the East-leading Toronto Raptors. The game will be the second of a seven-game home stand that will cover the next 17 days. Also, Tracy McGrady will be inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame on Tuesday. He’ll also be honored during a timeout of the game.

