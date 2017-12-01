Terrence Ross Staying Positive Despite Knee Injury

By Josh Cohen

Dec. 1, 2017

ORLANDO – While obviously disappointed about having to miss extended time because of a knee injury, Terrence Ross is in very good spirits and has a positive outlook as he starts his recovery.

Ross was diagnosed with a sprained right medial collateral ligament (MCL) and a non-displaced fracture of his right tibial plateau. The injury occurred late in the second quarter during the Magic’s win over the Thunder on Wednesday when he collided with Russell Westbrook while trying to challenge the reigning league MVP’s shot near the basket.

His return to play will depend on how the injury heals and how he responds to treatment. Ross, who Orlando acquired in a trade with Toronto around the All-Star break last season, says the knee is a little sore and swollen but the pain has subsided.

“It’s part of the game,” he said. “I’m just going to be with the team every step of the way, be surrounded by everybody and just come in every day like I’m about to play the next game. It’s another opportunity for me to take a step back and kind of help look at myself and see what I can do when I get back.”

Watching from the sidelines will give Ross a chance to watch his team play from another vantage point. It will be a unique experience for Ross, as others who have gone through major injuries know, but one he will embrace until he is healthy enough to return.

“You just get a different feel for it,” said Ross, who has been one of the Magic’s most dependable defenders to start the season. “When you’re out there you don’t really see as much until you watch film. So it’s just going to be one long film tape for me. You kind of get to examine everything, study other players, study your teammates, study what you are doing offensively and defensively as a team. It will be good for me.”

With Ross absent, Arron Afflalo and Mario Hezonja will likely see more playing time off the bench. Also, rookie Wes Iwundu, who was called up from the Lakeland Magic on Friday, may also be a viable option. In seven games with the Magic's G League affiliate, Iwundu averaged 17.6 points and 9.0 rebounds.