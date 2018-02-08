Report: Magic Trade Elfrid Payton to Suns for Future Second-Round Pick

By John Denton

ORLANDO – An improved team early in the season and especially of late with veteran reserves D.J. Augustin and Shelvin Mack on the floor, the Orlando Magic reportedly cut ties with point guard Elfrid Payton on Thursday.

Payton, the Magic’s starter at point guard much of the past four seasons, was traded to the Phoenix Suns for a future second-round pick just minutes prior to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, according to various news reports. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the trade.

Payton, a starter in 44 games this season, was enjoying his finest season statistically in the NBA, but problems continued to persist with his defense and his lack of a reliable outside jump shot. This season, Payton averaged a career-best 13 points a game, while also contributing 6.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals a game. He also shot 52 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from the 3-point line – both career bests – largely because of his reliance on getting into the lane.

The trade is the first of major significance for Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman and GM John Hammond, who took over the front office last May. Both Weltman and Hammond said this first season in Orlando would be used to evaluate the talent on hand before deciding which direction the franchise would head in the future.

On Thursday – the day of the NBA trade deadline – the Magic decided to head in a different direction at the point guard position. Late last week, Payton said he wasn’t concerned about a potential trade because he was keeping his focus on the present.

``I always say that God’s got me, so whatever happens, it’s meant to happen,’’ said Payton following Orlando’s loss to Washington last Saturday. ``Whatever is for me is for me and it doesn’t concern me at all. As long as I’m here (in Orlando), I’m going to give 100 percent here until they say, `It’s time to go,’ or whatever.’’

Payton is Orlando’s all-time leader in triple-doubles with eight, racking up five such performances last season. He also was the winner of the Rich and Helen DeVos Community Enrichment award for the 2016-17 season for the work that he did in the Central Florida community.

Augustin and Mack, who have keyed Orlando’s strong play of late off the bench, will shoulder most of the load at the point guard position. The Magic (17-36) host the Atlanta Hawks (17-37) at the Amway Center tonight at 7.

Payton is set to become a restricted free agent on July 1 after he and the Magic couldn’t work out a contract extension prior to the season.

At 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, Payton was expected to have the size and strength to be a dominant defender at the point for the Magic. However, the Magic have had fits all season at slowing opposing point guards. In recent weeks alone, lead guards James Harden (forced into a point guard role), Garrett Temple and Tomas Satoransky have registered career-high scoring nights against the Magic.

Payton, 23, was acquired in a draft-night trade with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014. In his 3 ½-year career with the Magic, Payton started 234 of the 281 games that he played in. He averaged 11.1 points, 6.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in a Magic uniform.

In Payton’s three-plus seasons in Orlando, the Magic have compiled a 106-193 record (.355 winning percentage).

