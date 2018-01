#9 Paul Arizin

Arizin was one of the game’s original superstars. He was known for his line-drive jump shots. He didn’t play for two years early in his career due to military service in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. When he returned to the court, he picked up right where he left off and was tremendous for the Philadelphia Warriors. Arizin won a title in 1956, and he was named an All-Star in all 10 of his NBA seasons.