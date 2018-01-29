Ranking Top 10 Small Forwards in NBA History

#8 Elgin Baylor

We always marvel at Wilt Chamberlain’s unreal stats from back in the day, and deservedly so considering those numbers were astonishing. Most, however, don’t mention Baylor’s statistics from that era. They were almost just as eye-popping, and Baylor didn’t tower over opponents like Chamberlain did. Particularly during the 1961-62 season when he averaged a whopping 38.3 points and 18.6 rebounds per game, Baylor was spectacular. Amazingly, though, Baylor never won an NBA title (he retired early on during L.A.’s 1972 championship season). He did, nonetheless, play in 11 NBA All-Star Games, including in 1959 when he was the game’s MVP.