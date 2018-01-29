Ranking Top 10 Small Forwards in NBA History

#7 Rick Barry

Many forget that some of Barry’s best years came in the ABA, where he bounced around a bit but always posted staggering statistics and won a championship in 1969 with the Oakland Oaks. It was in 1975, a few years after he returned to the NBA, when he officially became one of the game’s all-time greats, though. That season, he averaged over 30 points and led the league in steals and free throw percentage before guiding the Warriors to an NBA title. In all, Barry was an eight-time All-Star, a Rookie of the Year and a league scoring champion during his incredible NBA journey.