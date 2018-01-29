Ranking Top 10 Small Forwards in NBA History

#6 Scottie Pippen

One of the most highly discussed NBA topics in the 1990s centered on Pippen, who of course was Michael Jordan’s primary sidekick during Chicago’s championship reign. The constant debate was whether Pippen was just fortunate to be MJ’s teammate or if MJ would never have won a single title without Pippen’s contributions. In many ways, this conversation still goes on without much of a verdict. The bottom line is, Pippen was a magnificent defender, arguably the league’s original “point forward,” and provided a scoring punch when it was needed. And remember, Pippen was an MVP candidate the year Jordan retired and played baseball.