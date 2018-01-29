Ranking Top 10 Small Forwards in NBA History

#5 John Havlicek

The Celtics have historically always made brilliant decisions on draft night. Even at times when they were already the NBA’s best, they still managed to acquire eventual Hall of Fame talent. In 1962, as the Celtics celebrated another title with Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, Sam Jones and the rest of that triumphant core, they chose Havlicek with the seventh overall pick in the draft. A few years later, Havlicek would be handed the torch and make the most of his opportunity by becoming a perennial All-Star, eight-time NBA champion and a tremendous defender.