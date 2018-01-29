Ranking Top 10 Small Forwards in NBA History

#4 Kevin Durant

Like LeBron James was when he chose to join the star-studded Heat in 2010, Durant was condemned by many when he decided to sign with the already-stacked Warriors in 2016. KD was already a perennial All-Star, a former MVP and played in the NBA Finals one year while with the Thunder. Even if some believe he should have chosen a different route, Durant has accomplished a great deal in Golden State, and there’s no reason to believe he won’t continue to rack up more and more accolades as his game ceaselessly improves.